ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

