Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($9.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($9.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.80). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($10.42) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARNA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

ARNA stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

