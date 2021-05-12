Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 7196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

