ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.20

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.20 and last traded at $91.51, with a volume of 482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.45.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ArcBest by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

