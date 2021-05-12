Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.
ABR opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.88.
In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
