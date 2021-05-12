Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

ABR opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

