Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aramark stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

