Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Aramark has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,115. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

