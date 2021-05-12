Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.15.

NYSE:APTV opened at $140.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

