AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.