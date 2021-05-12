AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $71.51.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.