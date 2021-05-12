Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,070. The stock has a market cap of $431.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,015 shares of company stock worth $156,701. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.