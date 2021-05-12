Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

AMAT opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

