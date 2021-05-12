Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN stock opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.40 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

