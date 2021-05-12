AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $110.23 and last traded at $118.66, with a volume of 4237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.36.

The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.