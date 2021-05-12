AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lifted to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $126.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630 over the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $40,493,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 134.6% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 118,353 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

