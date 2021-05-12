Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

AIF stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.