Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.80

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
