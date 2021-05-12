Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.80

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

