Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,975 shares of company stock valued at $31,581,986 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

