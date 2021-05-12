Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,975 shares of company stock worth $31,581,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

