Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.22 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $108.06 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.72 or 0.00319683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.