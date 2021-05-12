Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

