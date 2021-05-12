Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $46.98.
Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Apartment Income REIT
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
