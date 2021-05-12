ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.690-7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.430-1.670 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $320.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.14 and its 200-day moving average is $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $244.53 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

