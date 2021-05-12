ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,899 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.21% of ANSYS worth $61,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

ANSYS stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.97. 13,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.