ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.54. 9,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

