Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,401. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.94, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,658 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.