Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
NYSE:BUD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,401. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.94, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,658 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
