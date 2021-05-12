Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.57.
Several research firms have issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $12.36. 97,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,223.22 and a beta of 1.88.
Angi Company Profile
Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.
