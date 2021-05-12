Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Angi alerts:

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Angi by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $12.36. 97,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,223.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.