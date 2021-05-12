Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $93.00

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,202. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

