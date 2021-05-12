Analysts Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT at $217.50

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.80. 44,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52. Heska has a 1-year low of $69.66 and a 1-year high of $217.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

