Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$9.85

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.85.

FRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

TSE FRU opened at C$8.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -300.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

