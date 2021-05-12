Analysts Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share.

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $603.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $95.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

