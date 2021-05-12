Analysts Set Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Target Price at $10.50

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ALNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

