Analysts Offer Predictions for The Chemours Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Chemours in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CC stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $8,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

