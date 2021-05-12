Analysts Offer Predictions for The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Allstate in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.37.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.