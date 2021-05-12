Analysts Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

DIN opened at $94.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $374,193 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

