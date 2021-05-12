Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

NYSE:WCN opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 155.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

