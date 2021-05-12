Analysts Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.28 million and the highest is $173.19 million. VSE posted sales of $168.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $695.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in VSE by 15.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $549.07 million, a PE ratio of 432.14 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

