Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. The Southern reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $21.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $22.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The Southern has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

