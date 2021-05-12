Analysts Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQZ shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

