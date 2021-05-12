Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce $24.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $30.59 million. Omeros reported sales of $13.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $96.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $105.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Omeros by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 537,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

