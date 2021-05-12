Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.37. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

KMT stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $43.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

