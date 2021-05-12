Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDRA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of IDRA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $52.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.14.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 141,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

