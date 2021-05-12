Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.80. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 111,271 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 105,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,083,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

