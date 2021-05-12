Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $33.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the lowest is $33.25 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $31.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $134.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $135.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $137.92 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $724.23 million, a PE ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

