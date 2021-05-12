Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.97 Million

Brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report $150.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $609.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $728.54 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $815.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oil States International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oil States International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oil States International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 60,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

