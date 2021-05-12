Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $123.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.30 million and the highest is $125.16 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,513. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

In other Noodles & Company news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 303.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

