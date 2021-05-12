Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.66). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. 24,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,760. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,193,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.