Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.47 Million

Analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report sales of $471.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.28 million to $497.65 million. ModivCare reported sales of $282.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $5,571,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $10,623,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $6,386,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $140.43. 42,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,653. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

