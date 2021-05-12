Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.53 Million

Brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $426.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.60 million and the highest is $432.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $82.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,862 shares of company stock valued at $362,122. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

