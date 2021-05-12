Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,205,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

