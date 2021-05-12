Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 35,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

